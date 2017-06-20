J.J. Watt plays Erin Hills after U.S. Open, beats predicted score by 30 shots

J.J. Watt, an NFL All-Pro defensive end for the Houston Texans, isn’t the world’s best golfer. Not even close.

But the 21-handicapper definitely sold himself short when he predicted a score of 147 before teeing it up at Erin Hills on the Monday after the U.S. Open. In fact, he sold himself 30 shots short.

Watt, a Wisconsin native, shot 117 and was low man in his foursome. (Sorry, John Peterson, the PGA Tour pro who took the over.)

If you took the under… you win.

(Erin Hills is hard, but I suck at golf) pic.twitter.com/LzZiA1WXMi — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 19, 2017

Here’s Snapchat video, captured by Golf Digest, of Watt playing Erin Hills’ tough par-3 ninth hole:

J.J. Watt (@justinjames99) posted a not-so-great round at Erin Hills yesterday but his swing doesn't look too terrible 👀. A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Also, thanks to Stephanie Wei for providing everyone with this laugh: