J.J. Watt plays Erin Hills after U.S. Open, beats predicted score by 30 shots

J.J. Watt, an NFL All-Pro defensive end for the Houston Texans, isn’t the world’s best golfer. Not even close.
But the 21-handicapper definitely sold himself short when he predicted a score of 147 before teeing it up at Erin Hills on the Monday after the U.S. Open. In fact, he sold himself 30 shots short.
Watt, a Wisconsin native, shot 117 and was low man in his foursome. (Sorry, John Peterson, the PGA Tour pro who took the over.)
Here’s Snapchat video, captured by Golf Digest, of Watt playing Erin Hills’ tough par-3 ninth hole:
Also, thanks to Stephanie Wei for providing everyone with this laugh:
