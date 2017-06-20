John Daly's son makes first ace at Stacy Lewis' AJGA event

In case you didn’t know, John Daly’s son is quite the young golfer.

John Patrick Daly II, who goes by Little John, is part of the high school graduating class of 2021 and he’s competing on the American Junior Golf Association, considered by many to be the top junior tour in the country.

On Tuesday in the first round of the AJGA’s KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational, Little John made his first ace ever. According to his pops, Little John made his hole-in-one on Fayettville (Ark.) Country Clubs’s seventh hole with a 5-iron from 190 yards.

Even better, Little John shot 71 and is just four shots off the lead.

Last December, Little John played alongside his major-winning dad at the PNC Father/Son Challenge.

“He don’t get nervous,” the elder Daly said of his son at the Father/Son.

Just like his dad.