Shackelford: New PGA Tour drug testing, transparency rules offer upgrade

The PGA Tour’s revamped drug testing and transparency policy will have positive long-term ramifications for the game.



Besides the glaring need to join the 21st century sports world’s enforcement standards, the shift was essential to golf’s credibility in the Olympic movement. While the IOC Executive Board’s endorsement of golf beyond 2020 came recently, the policy change ensures there will be no embarrassing last-minute Olympic issues caused by the PGA Tour’s insistence on protecting player privacy.

Among the positives in Tuesday’s announcement — besides getting WADA off their back — the ramifications for the PGA Tour “product” should be profound. Here’s a look at some byproducts: