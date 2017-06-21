DraftKings fantasy golf tips and tricks: 2017 Travelers Championship

Daily fantasy golf is a great way to further enjoy the action on the PGA Tour each week. To help you with your DraftKings lineups each week, I’ll take a look at must-have players, bargains and deep sleepers, as well as players I think are priced too high.

This week: the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

First, here is some other fantasy-golf advice for this week:

Must-haves

Justin Thomas ($10,200): My pick to win, so naturally he’s a must-have. He tied for third last year at the Travelers and no one on Tour makes more birdies.

Marc Leishman ($9,300): Never missed a cut at TPC River Highlands (with a win) and his game is trending up. Looked close at U.S. Open.

Brendan Steele ($9,000): Course horse – five top 25s in six Travelers starts – meets current form – T-13 at U.S. Open. Steele is primed for a big week.

Bargains

Charley Hoffman ($7,300): Riding momentum from eight-place finish at Erin Hills. Has five finishes of T-27 or better at Travelers in last six starts.

Graham DeLaet ($7,100): Two top 5s in six career trips to TPC River Highlands, he’s coming off a T-10 at Memorial and ranks in the top 25 on Tour in GIR and birdie or better on par 4s. That checks all the boxes.

Webb Simpson ($6,900): He’s not the player he once was, but he stills plays well where he’s comfortable. Perfect record at Travelers includes a T-5 in 2013. Was T-35 at the U.S. Open.

Deep sleepers

Trey Mullinax ($6,500): We saw it at Erin Hills; this guy can play. Makes plenty of birdies and could contend at TPC River Highlands.

John Peterson ($6,500): Missed 54-hole cut in Memphis, but he likes the way his swing feels and the way his game is trending.

Wyndham Clark ($6,400): Oregon grad won three times last season and will make his pro debut at Travelers. Plenty of game and won’t be overcome by the moment.

Not worth the price

Jason Day ($11,500): Not that I think Day will play poorly, it’s just he’s way too expensive for a player coming off a missed cut and who hasn’t played up to his level most of the year.

Patrick Reed ($9,500): Don’t be tricked by Reed’s U.S. Open performance or his T-11 finish here a year ago. He isn’t hitting enough greens right now to warrant his high price tag. He’ll probably make the cut, but he’s not likely to win.

Jim Furyk ($8,500): Shot 58 here a year ago; might struggled to break 70 this year.