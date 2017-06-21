Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Travelers Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Travelers Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Also like: Marc Leishman, who won in 2012 and has two other finishes of T-11 or better in the last three years; Bubba Watson. Form is lousy, but this is a horses for courses thing. He loves Hartford. Just a hunch; and Brendan Steele. Steady.

Sleeper: Jim Furyk. This is his time of year, and Mr. 58 certainly has some good vibes here.

DraftKings bargain: Webb Simpson ($6,900). Has never missed a cut here in seven starts, and fully capable of winning with his short game.

Fade: Michael Thompson. Since finishing fourth in 2011, he has teed it up five times and failed to make the weekend each time.

Webb Simpson ($6,900). Has never missed a cut here in seven starts, and fully capable of winning with his short game. Fade: Michael Thompson. Since finishing fourth in 2011, he has teed it up five times and failed to make the weekend each time.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Justin Thomas. He’ll be a popular pick after his U.S. Open performance, but truth is, he has the game for this place and it showed last year (T-3).

Sleeper: Graham DeLaet. Game fits nicely here and he's got two top 5s at the Travelers to show for it. He's also playing well – T-10 at Memorial. My deep sleeper options are Nick Watney and Seung-Yul Noh. Watney had four top-13 finishes in seven starts at TPC River Highlands, and Noh has two top 20s and no MCs in five starts.

DraftKings bargain: Really like a few guys at $6,900 – Webb Simpson, Scott Piercy and Chez Reavie – but if you need a super-cheap option, go with Trey Mullinax ($6,500), who is coming off a T-9 at the U.S. Open and isn't afraid to make a bunch of birdies.

Fade: Wesley Bryan. He's missed three of his last four cuts and is 182nd on Tour in GIR percentage. Also, I know Hunter Mahan has a good history here, but stay away. Former Ryder Cupper has fallen to No. 889 in the world.

Really like a few guys at $6,900 – Webb Simpson, Scott Piercy and Chez Reavie – but if you need a super-cheap option, go with Trey Mullinax ($6,500), who is coming off a T-9 at the U.S. Open and isn’t afraid to make a bunch of birdies. Fade: Wesley Bryan. He’s missed three of his last four cuts and is 182nd on Tour in GIR percentage. Also, I know Hunter Mahan has a good history here, but stay away. Former Ryder Cupper has fallen to No. 889 in the world.

Kevin Casey