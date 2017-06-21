Phil Mickelson to take on LPGA's best in skills challenge

Phil Mickelson isn’t expected to return to action on the PGA Tour until the Greenbrier Classic in two weeks. Next week, though, Mickelson will compete against the LPGA’s best.

Huh? Yeah, Mickelson will square off against Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis and Brooke Henderson in a skills challenge at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club’s South Course. The event will precede the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which begins next Thursday at Olympia Fields.

The details of the event include three timed skills challenges: chipping to targets, a flop shot over an 8-foot-high wall, and breaking panes of glass with the players’ faces on them. Mike Greenberg is scheduled to host the event.

Mickelson, who announced a split with caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay on Tuesday, tied for 55th in the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields.