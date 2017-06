Surfing in downtown Munich 🏄🏻🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/DForr9INwl — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2017

The Eisbach is a small channel of the Isar River that runs through Munich’s Central Park. It’s a popular spot for surfers, too. Yes, surfers.

European Tour player and European Ryder Cupper Rafa Cabrera-Bello decided to try out the waves and hang 10 in the Eisbach. If the video did indeed show his first try, he didn’t do too bad.

A little bit of surf action from downtown Munich!! Miles from the ocean but one of the coolest things I've seen. #BMWInternationalOpen #citysurfing A post shared by Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

The BMW International Open begins Thursday in Munich.