Rory McIlroy expects better out of himself in his next 10 years as a pro

Rory McIlroy has been a professional golfer for nearly 10 years. In that time he has won four major championships among his 22 worldwide titles, played on four European Ryder Cup teams with three wins, and held the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 95 weeks.

So how does McIlroy, now 28 years old, evaluate his career so far?

“If I look back over 10 years, am I happy with where my career’s at? I would say, ‘Yeah, I guess,’ ” McIlroy said Wednesday at the Travelers Championship, where he’ll make his debut in the tournament on Thursday.

“But I definitely feel like in the next 10 years, 2018-2027, that I can do better.”

McIlroy, who recently dropped to No. 3 in the world after a missed cut at the U.S. Open, said he always expected 2017 to be “a bit of a transitional year.” Nike got out of the golf club business last August (McIlroy has since sign with TaylorMade), he got married to Erica Stoll in April and he’s moved into a new home.

“I didn’t factor in injury to that, as well,” said McIlroy, who has missed time with a rib injury this year.

McIlroy, who hasn’t won since last fall’s Tour Championship, has played seven tournaments in 2017, notching four top-7 finishes. But he hasn’t won, and the recent early exit at Erin Hills added to McIlroy’s disappointment with his year so far.

“In a perfect world, last week wouldn’t have been my first week back,” McIlroy said.

His first 10 years isn’t quite up, though. McIlroy, majorless since the 2014 PGA Championship, would like to cap his 10th year as a pro with major titles at the British Open and PGA Championship.

“I’d like to try to finish that 10 years very well, but I feel from ’18 to ’27 is my window to do as much as I can to make my mark on the game, I guess, and to see how many majors and tournaments I can win,” McIlroy said. “I guess it’s a bit of a Part II of this thing that we call career or journey or job or whatever.”