Braden Thornberry headlines Ping Division I All-America selections

NCAA individual champion and Haskins Award winner Braden Thornberry highlighted the list of Ping Division I All-Americans, which was released Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Thornberry, who won five times during his sophomore season, was joined on the first team by Hogan Award winner Maverick McNealy of Stanford and Nicklaus Award winner Sam Burns of LSU, as well as Oregon’s Wyndham Clark, Vanderbilt’s Patrick Martin, Illinois’ Dylan Meyer, California’s Collin Morikawa, UNLV’s John Oda, Virginia’s Jimmy Stanger and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris.

Here is a look at the first, second and third teams, plus the honorable mention selections:

First Team

Sam Burns, LSU

Wyndham Clark, Oregon

Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt

Maverick McNealy, Stanford

Dylan Meyer, Illinois

Collin Morikawa, California

John Oda, UNLV

Jimmy Stanger, Virginia

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Will Zalatoris, Wake Forest

Second Team

Sean Crocker, USC

Jared du Toit, Arizona State

Doug Ghim, Texas

Nick Hardy, Illinois

Rico Hoey, USC

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M

Matthias Schwab, Vanderbilt

Alejandro Tosti, Florida

Dylan Wu, Northwestern

Norman Xiong, Oregon

Third Team

Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb

Cameron Champ, Texas A&M

Cristobal Del Solar, Florida State

Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt

Matthew Perrine, Baylor

Doc Redman, Clemson

Scottie Scheffler, Texas

Greyson Sigg, Georgia

Justin Suh, USC

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Honorable Mention

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Shintaro Ban, UNLV

Derek Bard, Virginia

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State

Andrej Bevins, New Mexico

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma

Cooper Dossey, Baylor

Harry Ellis, Florida State

Luis Gagne, LSU

Ben Griffin, North Carolina

Ryan Gronlund, Oregon

Blaine Hale, Oklahoma

Gavin Hall, Texas

Chase Hanna, Kansas

Grant Hirschman, Oklahoma

Ian Holt, Kent State

Sam Horsfield, Florida

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State

Franklin Huang, Stanford

Peter Kim, Army

Max McGreevy, Oklahoma

Cole Miller, Penn State

Kyle Mueller, Michigan

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson

Zachary Olsen, Oklahoma State

Mason Overstreet, Arkansas

Kyler Tate, UCF

Kristoffer Ventura, Oklahoma State

Nick Voke, Iowa State

Thomas Walsh, Virginia

David Wicks, Jacksonville

Carson Young, Clemson