Brooks Koepka partying in style with U.S. Open trophy

What to do when you win the U.S. Open and over $2 million? Have a good time, of course.

It’s nothing new for a major champion to use his trophy as a way to drink alcohol. But Brooks Koepka is going all out.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion was seen partying, with Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, days after Koepka’s win at Erin Hills. All well and good – if you can’t celebrate that, what can you celebrate? – and his choice of alcohol in the U.S. Open trophy is bold.

As you can see below, Koepka watches as a fellow partygoer pours Fireball into the Open trophy.

For those who may not know, Fireball is a cinnamon-flavored whiskey and isn’t for a weak stomach.

When Koepka tweeted a photo of Michelob Ultra next the Open trophy soon after his win, it should’ve been clear some partying was in order.

You do you, Brooks. There’s no wrong way to celebrate a major championship.