Wade Ormsby takes early lead at BMW International Open

It may be early, but a journeyman on the European and Asian tours is in position for his first professional win in Europe.

Wade Ormsby went bogey-free Thursday at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on his way to an opening 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead at the BMW International Open. He started out hot, with three early birdies and six total on his front nine (he started on No. 10) for an opening 6-under 30. Two more birdies over the final nine gave him his 8-under total in a stress-free round.

Ormsby credited his score to breaking away from his usual routine.

“We actually came here this morning to practice early which I’ve never done before, I just knew there was something there and I wasn’t getting what I wanted,” Ormsby said, via EuropeanTour.com. “I obviously found something today and I just kept on working what we’re trying to work on, which isn’t normally me, I play by feel.”

The 37-year-old Aussie was a rookie on the European Tour in 2004 and has played the circuit full-time most years since. After some tough seasons, Ormsby turned to the Asian Tour, the site of his only professional victory (the 2013 Panasonic Open India). Ormsby has never won on the European Tour nor finished top three in a single event but has made it through European Tour Q-School five times.

There’s a long way to go in this tournament for the journeyman, and quite a leaderboard behind.

Thomas Detry, a former star at Illinois and a European Tour rookie, bogeyed his opening hole but played his next 12 in 8 under on his way to an opening 7-under 65. The Belgian won a Challenge Tour event by 12 shots last summer.

Sergio Garcia is tied for third at 6 under with Thorbjorn Olesen and Joost Luiten. Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are in a massive 12-way tie for sixth at 5 under.

USC’s Sean Crocker, playing as an amateur, opening in 3-under 69 and is tied for 27th. Ernie Els sits T-66 at 1 under while Martin Kaymer is tied for 82nd at even par.