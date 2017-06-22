Jordan Spieth (63) leads early in debut at Travelers Championship

Here is a recap of the first round of the Travelers Championship, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.:

LEADING: Never doubt Jordan Spieth. The 23-year-old has experienced an up-and-down 2017, but there have been some key ups. One was a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Another was a T-2 at Colonial. Now a first-round 63 at TPC River Highlands. Spieth opened the Travelers Championship with a 7-under round to grab a one-shot lead early. Spieth made it look pretty simple. He birdied his first two holes and five of his first eight to reach 5 under quickly. A bogey at No. 9 was his only blemish of the day. Birdies at 13 and 14 moved him to 6 under and into a share of the lead. Spieth missed a 7-footer for sole possession at 15 but made up for it by stuffing his approach to 4 feet at the last for a closing birdie. This is Spieth’s first appearance at the event, which he enters after a T-35 at the U.S. Open. It’s a start that couldn’t have gone much better.

CHASING: Johnson Wagner and Brett Stegmaier are tied for second at 6 under while Graham DeLaet and Troy Merritt hold down the fort at 5 under. Thirteen golfers are tied for sixth at 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: That’s a way to finish out a round. Stuffing it close at 18? Check. Taking the outright lead? Check. Still proving you’re Jordan Spieth and should be feared? Check.

QUOTABLE: “A few of those go in, it’s a different story. All of a sudden you’re shooting something in the low 60s.” – Rory McIlroy, talking about how a few close misses on putts prevented him from a really low round

SHORT SHOTS: Padraig Harrington seems to be just fine after a freak injury. The Irishman shoots 66 to find himself in that 4-under logjam. … Xander Schauffele, a surprise T-5 finisher in his first major last week and sporting a fascinating family backstory, also opens in 66. So does Brian Harman, a T-2 finisher at the U.S. Open. Beau Hossler is at that number, too, as the winner of the 2016 Haskins Award presented by Stifel makes just one bogey Thursday. … McIlroy opens in 3-under 67 (good for T-19) in his Travelers debut. He’s joined there by Jim Furyk, whose last competitive round here was his astounding, historic 58. … Jason Day’s recent struggles continue. After a flat MC performance at the U.S. Open, he comes out with 2-over 72 to sit in a tie for 111th. … Bubba Watson, a two-time winner of this event, opens in a dismal 75 to find himself tied for 143rd. … Defending champion Russell Knox is tied for 51st after a 1-under round.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.