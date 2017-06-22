Plans revealed for proposed Tiger Woods-designed Chicago course

The Chicago golf course that Tiger Woods is set to design has now taken greater shape.

As the Chicago Tribune reports, a Wednesday-night gathering at a Chicago cultural center revealed to community members specifics of this planned design.

It was announced in December that Woods was to be lead designer on a project that entailed the shaping of two long-standing Chicago courses – Jackson Park and South Shore – into one premium venue that could one day host a PGA Tour event.

On Wednesday, that future venue came into greater focus. TGR Design President Bryon Bell and senior design consultant Beau Welling were on hand to discuss the plan for the Woods layout, which was revealed to be a 7,354-yard par 70.

But there was plenty more information unloaded. The idea is to make the course playable for all parties, pros and everyday golfers alike.

“We believe in catering the golf experience to a wide swath of people — juniors, elderly, avid players, not-so-avid players,” Welling told the Tribune. “One of Tiger’s tenets is playability. How can we bring more people out to the golf course and allow them to have fun?”

Among the other notes in the plan? The course design calls for five par 3s and three par 5s, and Lake Michigan to be in view on half-a-dozen holes.

The plan is to also have six sets of tees, including a kid-friendly grouping that plays to 2,989 yards. The clubhouse is also slated to undergo renovation and turned into a family golf center with indoor simulators, putting greens and classrooms for First Tee of Greater Chicago programming.

The plan came into larger focus with Woods absent from proceedings, as the 41-year-old recently announced he was receiving professional help to manage his medication and the way he deals with back pain.

There is more clarity on this project now, but as the Tribune notes, dealing with lakefront erosion, constructing costly underpasses and raising tens of millions of dollars in order to keep greens fees affordable at the restructured venue are still potential hurdles.

Mark Rolfing, the NBC/Golf Channel analyst spearheading this course plan, is confident everything will get worked out.

“It’s an incredibly complicated puzzle,” Rolfing said. “The puzzle has been solved, from our viewpoint.”