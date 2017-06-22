Police raid home for drugs ... and find golf-cart chop shop as well

Go in for a drug raid, come out with stolen golf cart parts?

That appears to be the story in a bizarre case in The Villages, a Florida retirement community of more than 150,000 people (and famous for its abundance of golf courses).

Local deputies raided Wednesday a home in The Villages after numerous neighbor complaints about alleged drug sales from the residence, per the Orlando Sentinel.

Deputies found the suspected drugs in the raid, but that was not all. The raid also uncovered golf-cart parts – windshields, seat cushions and tires – making the home the site of an apparent illegal golf-cart chop shop as well.

“There have been some golf carts stolen in the neighborhood in The Villages here, and we’re trying to tie some of the parts to some of the stolen vehicles,” Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Siemer said.

WFTV Channel 9 added that some of the five suspects arrested were indeed also suspects in these recent golf cart thefts.

As WFTV Channel 9 also notes, 43 golf carts in nearby counties have been stolen in the last few months. As of Thursday morning, investigators had not connected these golf cart parts to any recent thefts in the area.

The raided home belongs to an elderly man who did not appear to have any knowledge of the alleged drug and golf-cart chop shop operations going on in his home. The man’s niece, Kathleen Unrath, moved in, claiming to do so to take care of him, but allegedly ran both operations without his awareness.

Unrath was one of the five arrested Wednesday.

“It is sad that family would take advantage of the elderly like that,” neighbor Evelyn Feighner told WFTV Channel 9.