VIDEO: President Donald Trump drives cart over green at own golf club

When it’s your club, you do what you want.

President Donald Trump owns various golf properties, among them Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, which will host the U.S. Women’s Open next month. Earlier this month, Trump was playing a round in a cart at Trump National Bedminster when he decided to do something you don’t often see on a golf course.

Trump took to riding his cart across the green – generally frowned upon in the book of golf etiquette – at one of his holes at Trump National Bedminster. How do we know this? There’s video proof!

Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy — Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017

After Trump drives his cart on the green, he comes right over to the men filming and engages in casual conversation. At one point, one of the men asks Trump how he’s hitting them, to which POTUS replies, “Good until this hole!”

To be clear, it doesn’t appear Trump drove across the green out of any feelings of frustration. If anything, this seems to be about convenience, and remember that it’s Trump’s club. The etiquette handbook may not love this, but you don’t have to follow etiquette to the letter when you’re the owner.

Whatever the case, it looks like the green is just fine. A reminder, though: Unless you are the club owner, probably best to keep your cart off the green if you want to avoid trouble.