Tiger Woods texted Jason Day during U.S. Open; Rory McIlroy says Woods is 'OK'

In the last month, Tiger Woods has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and also announced his decision to seek professional help with managing his medications. Even with all of that going on, though, it seems Woods is still keeping tabs on the golf world.

According to Jason Day, Woods texted Day during the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

“He texted me after I shot 79 (at the U.S. Open on Thursday) and said, ‘Hey, before you work on something call me because I saw something,’ ” Day told Golf Channel at the Travelers Championship. “I was like, yeah, you saw 79 shots. I didn’t call him because I was so angry.”

Day, however, has had Woods in his thoughts.

“When you see guys go through things like this you want to make sure they are in the right spot and I’m hoping for a speedy recovery,” Day said.

Rory McIlroy also has been in conversation with Woods recently.

“I reached out to him whenever everything broke a few weeks ago and just making sure he was OK,” McIlroy said at the Travelers. “I felt I built up a good relationship with Tiger over the last few years. He’s OK. He’s gone through a rough time the last few years with injuries and being in pain and not being able to sleep. I totally understand how that can happen. So it’s good that he’s getting help. It’s good that he’s on the road to recovery, I guess. I guess everyone in golf and around the world just wishes him the best.

“That’s really the thing that he feels more than anything else. He’s felt an outpouring of love over the past few weeks after all this happened, and he really appreciates that. Hopefully forget the golf for a minute, and go back to being able to lead a normal life, raise his kids and have good times doing that.”