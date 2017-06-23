Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson 1 back at BMW International Open

The leaderboard is tight in Germany and there are a pair of major winners lurking at large.

Joel Stalter and Joakim Lagergren are tied for the lead through 36 holes at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, both sitting at 9 under. But the co-leaders face a formidable chasing pack heading into the weekend.

Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among a group of five just one behind at 8 under. Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, opened the week in 6-under 66 and fired a second-round 70 to put himself in the mix heading into the final 36. Stenson did much the same, as last year’s Open Championship winner went 67-69 to find himself 8 under as well.

Garcia hasn’t experienced a Masters hangover, as he’s finished top 30 in his subsequent four starts. Stenson had a rough stretch of three straight missed cuts earlier this year that he remedied with a T16-T3-T26 slate in recent events.

But the Swede missed the weekend at the U.S. Open, and he’s not comfortable with his play at the moment. Stenson, though, is a battler.

“I’m not on top of my game by any means, but I think it was a good kind of professional fighting display,” Stenson said. “We kept it pretty tidy, anyway, and made a couple of birdies when we had the chances and didn’t drop too many. You don’t have to be ashamed of three under I guess around here.”

Thomas Detry, Rikard Karlberg and Richard Bland are also tied for third at 8 under.

Matthew Southgate, a cancer survivor, is among a group of three tied for eighth at 7 under. Tommy Fleetwood, who contended at the U.S. Open, is tied for 11th at 6 under. He’s there with Wade Ormsby, who fell from the first-round lead with a follow-up 74.

Ernie Els is tied for 43rd at 2 under, while amateur Sean Crocker (currently at USC) made the cut on the number at 1 under following a second-round 74.

Martin Kaymer is done early in his home country, as he shoots consecutive 72s to miss the cut by a shot.