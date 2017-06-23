Jordan Spieth holds early 2nd-round lead at Travelers Championship

Is another Jordan Spieth win imminent?

A debut at the Travelers Championship might work out perfectly, as Spieth fired a 1-under 69 Friday at TPC River Highlands to move to 8 under overall and retain his one-shot overnight lead as he entered the clubhouse through 36 holes.

It was a rocking start Thursday for Spieth, who birdied five of his first eight holes and closed with one as well for an opening 63 – one better than his nearest competitors.

Even for Spieth, it was a stunning opening score in what was his first competitive round at this Cromwell, Conn., track. But caddie Michael Greller had told Spieth earlier this week that the course was “tailor made for you,” per PGATour.com.

Turns out he was right.

The 63 got everything going, but the follow up ensured Spieth would be a force entering the weekend. The 23-year-old, starting on No. 10 Friday, birdied the 12th but quickly gave it back and then some with a double bogey on No. 13. A birdie at 15, though, pushed him back to 7 under.

He really got rolling early in his back nine, birdieing No. 1 and then rolling in a 25-footer for another at the third to reach 9 under.

A bogey at the fifth followed, but Spieth closed with four straight pars to get in at 8 under.

That’s the early clubhouse lead in Round 2. Troy Merritt sits at 7 under after a 68 while Wesley Bryan is at 6 under following a 67. The afternoon wave is now underway.

Spieth, a nine-time PGA Tour winner, last captured a victory on the PGA Tour in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He enters the week coming off a tie for 35th at the U.S. Open.