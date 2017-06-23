Jordan Spieth keeps 1-shot lead at Travelers Championship

Here is a recap of the second round of the Travelers Championship, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.:

LEADING: Is another Jordan Spieth win imminent?

A debut at the Travelers Championship might work out perfectly, as Spieth fired a 1-under 69 Friday at TPC River Highlands to move to 8 under overall and retain his one-shot overnight lead through 36 holes.

It was a rocking start Thursday for Spieth, who birdied five of his first eight holes and closed with one as well for an opening 63 – one better than his nearest competitors.

Even for Spieth, it was a stunning opening score in what was his first competitive round at this Cromwell, Conn., track. But caddie Michael Greller had told Spieth earlier this week that the course was “tailor made for you,” per PGATour.com.

Turns out Greller was right.

The 63 got everything going, but the follow up ensured Spieth would be a force entering the weekend. The 23-year-old, starting on No. 10 Friday, birdied the 12th but quickly gave it back and then some with a double bogey on No. 13. A birdie at 15, though, pushed him back to 7 under.

He really got rolling early in his back nine, birdieing No. 1 and then rolling in a 35-footer for another at the third to reach 9 under.

A bogey at the fifth followed, but Spieth closed with four straight pars to get in at 8 under.

Spieth, a nine-time PGA Tour winner, last captured a victory on the PGA Tour in February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He enters the week coming off a tie for 35th at the U.S. Open.

CHASING: Nobody caught Spieth, who finished early Friday. Troy Merritt is tied for second at 7 under alongside Patrick Reed. Wesley Bryan, Boo Weekley, Daniel Summerhays and Chase Seiffert are tied for fourth at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This incredible hole-out birdie from Marc Leishman takes the cake. This actually got him to 4 under for the tournament. He played his final 10 holes in 1 over and is T-27 at 3 under heading into the weekend.

QUOTABLE: “Things were just a little bit off today. … Just had an off round, was able to hold it at 1 under. Will probably be a couple back going into the weekend.” – Jordan Spieth, who was proven totally wrong on that last sentence

SHORT SHOTS: Patrick Rodgers shoots a second-round 65 to move into a tie for eighth at 5 under. Beau Hossler, the 2016 winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, is at that number, too, as is Daniel Berger. … Graham DeLaet is also at 5 under, but was at 9 under and in the solo lead on 13. But he made double there and played his final six holes in 4 over. … Jim Furyk, Mr. 58 from last year, hasn’t come close to that round in his return to the scene of that historic day. But a 67-68 start is still pretty nice and has him 5 under as well. … Brian Harman, a runner-up at last week’s U.S. Open, is tied for 17th at 4 under. … Defending champion Russell Knox is T-55 at 1 under. … Rory McIlroy bogeys two of his last three holes, including a dismal one after an awful wedge approach at 18, but he makes the cut on the number at even par. … Jason Day misses the cut at 2 over, his second straight early exit after a difficult U.S. Open showing. …

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern before coverage switches to CBS for a 3-6 p.m. Eastern slot. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.