Live blog: 2017 Travelers Championship, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in Cromwell, Conn., for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

We are tracking all of Friday’s second-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 12-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Travelers Championship tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (10:45 a.m. ET): It’s still early, but this week might be the Jordan Spieth show. A double bogey on No. 13 (his fourth hole of the day, and a par 5, no less) couldn’t derail Spieth. He still went out in even par and then birdied No. 1 to reach 8 under. He has a two-shot lead now. But look who’s lurking … that would be fellow ex-Longhorn Beau Hossler, who is 6 under overall through seven holes in his second round. Anyway, here’s Spieth’s latest birdie.

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js