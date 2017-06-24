A green vandalized (again!) at Shell Houston Open site

Twice wasn’t enough? Really?

In the “we’re sad this happened again” news department the Golf Club of Houston is experiencing more issues with local troublemakers. The Shell Houston Open site already had its 16th green vandalized in January 2016.

Then, the vandalism struck again on the 14th green last May.

A few more photos from the vandals last night. @GCOHsuper @GCOHturf pic.twitter.com/KyBcbrP11e — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) May 16, 2016

Words can't explain the feeling this morning. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/YVyRYNfTiU — Brian Buckner, CGCS (@GCOHsuper) May 16, 2016

Unfortunately, there’s now a third instance. Via its Twitter account, the Golf Club of Houston revealed Saturday that the vandalism has returned.

Here’s photo evidence of another terrible act on this set of greens.

Our vandals have returned. 😦 Please share! @GCOHsuper pic.twitter.com/7Cr0cZXV8V — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

@FlagHiApp Here is a picture of the tread marks. pic.twitter.com/6MfSlrO62K — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

We get there are worse crimes in the world than this, but this is still really disturbing.

The club offered up a $1,000 reward last May for anyone providing information that could lead to an arrest for last the vandalism incident at 14.

Reward or not this time, don’t hesitate to make a call here if you feel you have any info! The vandalism needs to stop!