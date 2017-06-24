Jordan Spieth keeps Travelers lead, as he closes in on 10th PGA Tour win

Here is a recap of the third round of the Travelers Championship, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.:

LEADING: It was a bit of a topsy-turvy day for Jordan Spieth, but in the end he’s still at the top of the leaderboard. Spieth had a three-shot lead at one point and a two-shot lead three separate times Saturday, but it wasn’t going to be that easy. Spieth made seven birdies and three bogeys in a third-round 66 that boosted him to 12 under. For the third straight day, Spieth holds a one-shot lead at the Travelers. The 23-year-old has some worried as he hasn’t won since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. But that was still just four months ago, and if Spieth wins Sunday, it will be his 10th PGA Tour win. Again, he’s still just 23 years old. Spieth began taking control Saturday when he chipped in for birdie at the sixth to move two ahead at 9 under. He birdied No. 7, and after a bogey at the ninth, he birdied 10 and 11 to take a three-shot lead at 11 under. But back-to-back bogeys at 13 and 14 actually moved him one behind Charley Hoffman (who went eagle-birdie-birdie at Nos. 13-15 to move ahead). Spieth then birdied 15 and 16, though, to get back in control. He was tied at 11 under as he faced a fairway bunker shot at the par-4 18th. He knocked it to 20 feet from there and drained the putt for birdie to keep his one-shot lead. Spieth will attempt to go wire-to-wire Sunday. Oh, did we forget to mention this is his first start at the Travelers? What a week it’s been so far, and it could be an amazing finish.

CHASING: Boo Weekley, who played his final eight holes in 5 under to shoot 5-under 65, is the closest challenger at 11 under. Weekley hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since Colonial in 2013, his last top 10 on Tour is a solo fifth at the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open and he doesn’t have a top 25 on the circuit this season. Golf is weird. Daniel Berger is solo third at 9 under. Paul Casey, David Lingmerth and C.T. Pan are tied for fourth at 8 under. Pan had the round of the day with a 6-under 64.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Spieth was losing momentum and could’ve folded late Saturday. Nope. Facing this difficult long bunker shot for his second at the par-4 15th, Spieth nearly jarred it for eagle. The ball just missed dropping, but Spieth had the solo lead back and gave the crowd a jolt of electricity with this strike.

QUOTABLE: To come…

SHORT SHOTS: Keegan Bradley jumps 20 spots to a tie for seventh at 7 under thanks to a third-round 66. … Jason Kokrak and Webb Simpson move up 33 spots to a tie for 10th at 6 under after their own 66s. Hoffman is also there at 6 under, but that’s not what he wanted after sitting on 16 tee in the lead at 10 under. He finished the day double bogey-bogey-bogey to shoot 68. … Bryson DeChambeau shoots 66 to jump 40 spots to a tie for 15th at 5 under. Patrick Reed drops 13 spots to that position after a third-round 72. … Troy Merritt, the third member of the final threesome that included Spieth and Reed, shoots 73 to drop to T-21 at 4 under. … Jim Furyk, Mr. 58 from last year, finally comes back to Earth with a 72 to move down 20 spots to T-28 at 3 under. Beau Hossler does the same. … Rory McIlroy switches putters, but he doesn’t get anything out of it. The Northern Irishman shoots 70 and is T-60 at Even Par.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern before coverage switches to CBS for a 3-6 p.m. Eastern slot. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.