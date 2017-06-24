VIDEO: Rory McIlroy meets elderly fan in heartwarming encounter at Travelers

Rory McIlroy is making wishes come true.

The Northern Irishman is competing in the Travelers Championship this week, but that isn’t stopping him from taking out time with fans.

The Wish of a Lifetime organization, which helps fulfill senior citizens’ dreams, put together an opportunity for an elderly woman named Noreen to meet McIlroy (a man of whom she is a big fan).

As McIlroy himself noted, Noreen suffered a stroke 6 years ago. Whatever the case, the meeting of the two was as precious as you would expect.

Here it is in full. Get ready to smile.