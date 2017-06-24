Sergio Garcia tied for the lead after Round 3 of BMW International Open

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia shot 5-under 67 Saturday and holds a share of the lead at 13 under entering the final round of the BMW International Open at Munchen Eichenried Golf Club in Munich, Germany.

England’s Richard Bland matched Garcia’s 5-under 67 and co-leads at 13 under.

Playing in his first European Tour event since the Masters, Garcia opened with a birdie-free 66 and shot 2-under 70 in Round 2. He made seven birdies to go with two bogeys during the third round, finishing strong with birdies at the par-4 15th and par-3 17th.

“I think it was a good, solid day,” Garcia told Europeantour.com. “Obviously a couple of little putts there at the end that looked like they were going to go in and didn’t but, overall, I felt like I played nicely.

“It’s nice but it doesn’t mean that it’s finished. Still we have a long day tomorrow. We’ve got to go out there, play well again and see if we can pull it off.”

Bland holed out for an eagle 2 at the par-4 13th hole to go with four birdies and one bogey on the round. The 44-year-old Bland has never won in 412 starts on the European Tour, with his last pro victory coming at the 2001 Challenge Tour Grand Final.

“The confidence, to be fair, has been a little fragile recently,” Bland said. “I’ve not been playing that great. But rounds like that, and the two previous rounds, just kind of helps with the confidence. So I’ve just got to go out there tomorrow with the same attitude and if I can keep hitting some good shots, then hopefully I’ve got a say come (Sunday) afternoon.”

Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren is in solo second at 12 under after a 3-under 69 in Round 3. Thomas Detry and Andres Romero are T-4 at 10 under while Hennie Otto, David Lipsky, Renato Paratore and Scott Henry are T-6 at 9 under. Henrik Stenson is T-10 at 8 under, five shots off the lead.