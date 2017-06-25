Adam Schenk captures 1st Web.com Tour win at Lincoln Land Charity Championship

Adam Schenk sank a 25-foot putt for birdie on the second playoff hole at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship to win for the first time on the Web.com Tour.

The 25-year-old Purdue graduate squandered a chance to win in regulation by making bogey on 18 at Panther Creek Country Club, falling into a four-man playoff with Eric Axley, William Kropp and Kyle Thompson.

Schenk shot 1-over 72 in the final round amid Sunday surges in Springfield, Ill., from Axley (66) and Kropp (67).

Thompson led by two shots entering the final round and shot 3-over 74. Schenk, who finished the week at 14-under 270 along with the other playoff contestants, had previously made the cut in just six of 12 starts this season, finishing top 10 once prior at the Air Capital Classic.