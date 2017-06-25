Andres Romero wins BMW International Open for 1st Euro Tour victory in 10 years

It’s been awhile, but the name Andres Romero is back in golf’s spotlight.

Romero started the final round of the BMW International Open three shots back and parred his first seven holes Sunday. But then he produced a stunning kick that led to glory.

The Argentine birdied seven of his final 11 holes, storming from 10 under to 17 under and a one-shot victory at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Romero, who closed in a bogey-free 7-under 65, beat out a trio by one shot.

Thomas Detry posted at 16 under before Romero rolled in a 10-footer for birdie at the 18th to end his chances.

Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland, the 54-hole co-leaders, came to the final hole, a par 5, 15 under and needing eagles to force a playoff with Romero. Garcia came close with his eagle chip but settled for birdie. Bland had a 25-footer for eagle, but it came up low and short and he also closed with birdie.

At that time, Romero was officially the champion. It was Romero’s second European Tour win, and his first in 10 years.

“This is a moment that changes my life,” Romero said, via the Associated Press.

That’s not an overstatement. Romero, 36, came into the week having missed four consecutive cuts and had dipped to 837th in the world. He did not have his card on either the PGA or European tours.

This is a man who nine years ago was an up-and-comer who had wins under his belt on both tours and had risen to No. 21 in the world.

But times had changed. After capturing the 2007 Deutsche Bank Players Championship (European Tour) and the 2008 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA Tour), Romero would experience a long win drought on both circuits.

It was more than that, though.

Romero focused his play in the U.S. after his Zurich win. He did enough to keep his card all the way through the 2015 season and had some high finishes (two runners-up and three thirds), but none of them were wins.

A difficult 2015 campaign saw him finish 161st in FedEx Cup points, and he hasn’t regained his PGA Tour card back since. It also didn’t help in 2015 when he injured his hand punching a tee sign.

But two years later, he now has a full card in Europe again.

Romero, who did show a glimmer recently in qualifying for the U.S. Open, breaking his win drought this way sounds about right, as the Argentine has been known to produce scorching hot stretches of golf. It was at the 2007 British Open that Romero made 10 birdies in the final round and took the lead to the 71st hole until finishing double bogey-bogey.

He beat out a great list of names, too. Detry, who closed in 66, may be a European Tour rookie, but he’s a promising one with future Ryder Cup potential. Garcia (final-round 69) is the current Masters champion.

Rising Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (67) finishes the week in a tie for sixth at 13 under while reigning Open Championship winner Henrik Stenson (69) placed T-10 at 11 under.

Romero finally did it again Sunday, and it led to this moment of pure joy. Golf is a funny game.