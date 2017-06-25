Fred Couples wins American Family Insurance Championship

Fred Couples carded a bogey-free, 6-under 66 in the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship to secure his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season.

The 57-year-old won the Chubb Classic in February and now has 13 career Champions wins.

Couples was three off then-leader Paul Broadhurst entering the final round at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis., but Broadhurst faltered with a 1-over 73 to finish fifth.

Scott Verplank finished second at 13 under, and Joe Durant and Steve Stricker tied for third at 12 under. Couples, who earned $300,000 for his win, has placed T-13 or better in all six of his Champions starts this season and notched a T-18 finish at the Masters in April.