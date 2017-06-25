Jordan Spieth holes playoff bunker shot at Travelers for 10th PGA win

Here is a recap of the final round of the Travelers Championship, played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.:

WINNER: Is Jordan Spieth for real?

Absolutely ridiculous. Spieth struggled the entire back nine and got some lucky breaks, including on the first hole of a playoff when his drive hit a tree left and bounced back into the fairway. But he took advantage.

With opponent Daniel Berger just left of the green putting for birdie from some 50 feet, Spieth faced a bunker shot for his third after knocking his approach from 227 yards there at the par-4 18th. What did Spieth do on this playoff hole? He jarred the shot for birdie. Again, absolutely ridiculous.

What a moment, and Berger actually gave his long birdie putt a chance, but it didn’t drop and Spieth was your champion. That Spieth magic has not gone away an iota. How does he keep doing this?

To be honest, this win came harder than some may have thought, Holding a three-shot lead with eight to play, Spieth lost it all with a combination of mistakes and Berger’s hot play. But he fought back to get his win.

Fought back and ended it with this incredible shot. He bogeyed 12, and then missed putts inside 4 feet for birdie at 13 and par at 14. But Spieth actually made a big birdie at 15 on a mid-range putt he didn’t think would drop but did. That got him back the solo lead. Berger birdied 17 to tie it back up and both made great par saves on 18.

But only one could win it, and Spieth did. This is his second win of the season and his 10th of his PGA Tour career. Per Golf Channel’s Justin Ray, only Tiger Woods got to 10 PGA Tour wins at a younger age since World War II. Both were 23. Spieth turns 24 next month. This was his first start at the Travelers, too.

For the record, Spieth closed in 70 to finish at 12-under 268 and hold onto his one-shot 54-hole lead. Spieth led after every round. What a week, and what a finish.

JUST MISSED: Berger puts up a valiant battle. Five back at one point and four behind early in the back nine, Berger birdied three of his last six holes to close the entire deficit. He made gutsy putts from 6, 7 and 7 feet on 15, 16 and 17 to go birdie-par-birdie and put himself in the co-lead with Spieth. In the playoff, he hit his drive left and made a solid approach and putt to likely get himself a par. If it wasn’t Jordan Spieth on the other side, that would’ve been enough to continue the playoff. Instead, it’s a runner-up. Still, Berger now has a win and a second in his last three starts.

SHOT OF THE DAY: You know what shot we’re going to put here. You do you, Jordan.

QUOTABLE: “For the bunker shot to go in, that was awesome. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a moment like that again.” – Spieth on his winning shot

SHORT SHOTS: Charley Hoffman ended Saturday eagle-birdie-birdie-double bogey-bogey-bogey. It’s much simpler Sunday, as he makes four birdies and 14 pars to close in 66 for a 10-under finish. That’s good enough for T-3. Danny Lee shoots 67 to place T-3, too. … Patrick Reed birdies four of his first seven holes in a 66 that boosts him to 9 under and T-5. … Boo Weekley, one back through 54 holes, struggles to a closing 72. He finishes at 9 under. … Kevin Streelman, the 2014 champion here, closes in 64 to jump 34 spots to a tie for eighth at 8 under. Keegan Bradley, a native New Englander, also finishes at 8 under. … Brandt Snedeker moves up 38 spots to T-14 at 7 under thanks to a final-round 64. … Rory McIlroy switches his putter for the second straight day, but this change works. He putts just fine and shoots 64 to move up 43 spots to T-17 at 6 under. … Grayson Murray makes a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth on his way to a closing 68. That’s a 5-under total and T-26 for the week. He ties Mr. 58, as Jim Furyk also posts at that number. … Beau Hossler closes in a tie for 53rd at 2 under. … Defending champion Russell Knox ties for 62nd at even par.

UP NEXT: We stay on the East Coast next week. The Tour moves to Potomac, Md., for the Quicken Loans National. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.