VIDEO: Jordan Spieth holes bunker shot to win, has epic celebration

Jordan Spieth is magic.

It was a difficult back nine Sunday at the Travelers Championship, as Spieth blew a three-shot lead and flirted with water on three separate occasions. But he managed to still find himself in a playoff with Daniel Berger.

After a poor drive left on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th at TPC River Highlands, Spieth was left with 227 yards after his ball hit a tree early on the drive and it knocked the ball back into the fairway.

From the approach, both players missed the green. Berger was just left of the surface and faced a long birdie putt from just off the surface. Spieth was in the front bunker.

It was crunch time. So what did Spieth do? He holed the shot for birdie!!!

Are you kidding, Jordan?

Let’s get another look at that, with the full scene erupting behind.

Watching this on repeat. 🔄 pic.twitter.com/RCf4WOCrEk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2017

And we have to look closer at this awesome celebration with caddie Michael Greller.

What a moment. … that Justin Thomas, as everyone probably knows by now a good friend of Spieth’s, predicted.

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

Berger still had a chance to tie, but it was not to be. It was a Spieth win at the Travelers, which the 23-year-old had never played until this week.

Spieth becomes the only player besides Tiger Woods since World War II to win 10 PGA Tour events before turning 24. What a way to join that incredibly exclusive club. We’ll all remember this shot for a while.