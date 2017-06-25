Jordan Spieth's caddie hangs on to bunker rake from Travelers win

There’s a lot to dissect from Jordan Spieth’s incredible bunker hole-out to win the Travelers Championship.

If you want footage of the strike, go here. Some context for the situation? We’ve got you. Spieth was also kind enough to offer his thoughts on the shot.

As for the celebration, though, let’s discuss here. Honestly, the reaction from Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, was extremely well-executed.

This is what we are talking about:

Club throw.

Rake throw. Perfectly timed. 💯 pic.twitter.com/L7UZZNOg4U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2017

Perfect synchronization of rake throw and club toss.

But what happened to that rake? Greller threw it pretty far, did he even go and pick it up? Oh yeah, he did that and then some.

As those on the ground noted, Greller not only picked up the rake, he also kept it with him after the win:

Congrats to Jordan Spieth for his win today. Big thanks to @michael_greller for testing the durability of our Ace II Bunker rake! pic.twitter.com/FSM3vIhKvV — Par Aide Products Co (@ParAide) June 26, 2017

From Adam Schupak, a former Golfweek staffer:

Michael Greller is hanging on to the rake. "I'm taking it home." pic.twitter.com/LWhwtGoUno — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) June 25, 2017

And here’s Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard with the shot indoors of the rake still there:

Nice touch for Spieth's caddie Michael Greller after his man won the Travelers Championship from a green side bunker. #Champion'sRake pic.twitter.com/IT1wsfLhZ0 — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) June 26, 2017

A caddie taking an inanimate object as a memento for a win is not unusual – it’s pretty common for a caddie to keep the flag from the 18th green. But doing so with a bunker rake is definitely a bit out of the norm.

There’s a reason, though: Not many players hole bunker shots to win tournaments. So, who cares if it’s unusual? Greller deserves his memento, especially when his boss praised him profusely for his performance, and this is absolutely the most appropriate one from this win.

So good on you, Michael.

Another thing: We’re guessing Greller’s flying private, and that would be ideal. Because good luck trying to get that thing through TSA.

That would certainly provide even more can’t-miss footage.