Live blog: 2017 Travelers Championship, final round

The PGA Tour is in Cromwell, Conn., for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Travelers Championship tracker

UPDATE No. 4 (12:30 p.m. ET): Not a great closing hole, but McIlroy jumps 49 spots to T-11 after that 64. He finishes with 6-under 274.

Miss out on 18/18 GIR and close with bogey? We still imagine Rory McIlroy is all smiles after closing 6-under 64 at @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/EUbGJ9oQoq — Golfweek (@golfweek) June 25, 2017

UPDATE No. 3 (12:25 p.m. ET): After another par on 17, McIlroy is still 7 under. He is 17/17 in GIR in this final round. Can he go perfect … Nope. Originally, PGA Tour had McIlroy at 23 feet from his second-shot approach from right rough. That was incorrect. His approach actually comes up well short in right rough and he gets it to 9 feet from there. Missed putt means closing bogey and a 6-under 64.

UPDATE No. 2 (11:55 a.m. ET): McIlroy pars 16, but that still means he’s 7 under. Let’s reiterate, this is his third putter in three days and he’s doing THIS. Here’s the full breakdown on his putter merry-go-round this week.

UPDATE No. 1 (11:45 a.m. ET): Rory McIlroy is finally coming alive. Four birdies in his last five holes and he’s 7 under for the round and the tournament through 15. He’s gone from T-60 to T-7. And it’s with another new putter from Saturday. His strokes gained: putting Sunday is +.799.

• • •

