What Jordan Spieth said after winning the Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth captured his 10th PGA Tour win Sunday at the Travelers Championship in ho-hum fashion.

OK, not really. He holed a bunker shot for birdie in a playoff to capture the title in a jolt of excitement.

Here’s what Spieth had to say after this win:

• • •

On the playoff hole and the finish:

“Boy, we just wanted a chance. It was a great up and down in regulation, I got really lucky obviously to hit a tree and for it to go in the fairway (in the playoff against Daniel Berger). Was a fortunate break, I could hit it to below the hole, and I could at least try and force another playoff hole. For the bunker shot to go in, that was awesome. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a moment like that again.”

On his fortune on that playoff hole:

“If I was in Berger’s shoes, I’d be cursing Jordan Spieth right now for the break off the tee and then holing a 30-yard bunker shot. That’s a lot of walk. But I took advantage of the good breaks and happy to come out on top.

On the importance of caddie Michael Greller:

“I give a lot of credit to Michael. I thought this was his most impressive performance he’s ever had. I mean, this whole week I haven’t felt comfortable on the greens. I voiced that. Even when I made some putts, they didn’t necessarily feel like great putts. It wasn’t a normal kind of Jordan putting week.

You know, something like this could be a catapult, but Michael kept me grounded. He said, look, this one, I don’t want you dropping to any negative thoughts. Stay as positive as you can. We’re not letting this one slip away. We’re going to finish like we have the last couple days and these last few holes. And he reiterated that in different ways throughout the back nine, which is very important.”

On how he feels about this win:

“We played great. The putter let me down today, but all in all this is a huge victory for us in the middle of the season as we go into this second half of the major season.”

On his gratitude for playing professional golf:

“I feel very fortunate to play golf for a living. That was my dream growing up, and to be able to kind of live for these moments and produce moments like that, I feel very lucky, very blessed. I wish my family was here, I miss ’em, but go home and enjoy this one for sure.”

On being alongside Tiger Woods with 10+ PGA Tour wins before the age of 24:

“I think it’s awesome. I’m hesitant and will speak out adamantly about not comparing myself to anybody else. I think that’s unfair. I don’t think anybody will do what Tiger did for the game. But it’s really cool to be out here at my age, to experience what we’re able to experience, play golf for a living. That’s a dream come true for me.

On being able to play against familiar faces:

“I’ve got all my buddies out here. I grew up playing golf with Berger back to when we were 14, 15 years old, and to be in a playoff with him out here is pretty cool. And I hope that there are teenagers out there listening that they’re able to look across from them on the tee box at junior golf events and recognize that they can be out here doing what we just did. It is really cool.”

And here’s video of Spieth’s full press conference after his win: