Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Quicken Loans National

The PGA Tour will make a stop in the nation’s capital this week for the Quicken Loans National. However, it won’t be setting up shop in a familiar place. No, for the first time, the tournament, hosted by Tiger Woods’ foundation, will be contested at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm.

The course played host to a Web.com Tour event in 2012 and ’13, and isn’t too different from past courses that have hosted this tournament (i.e. Congressional and Robert Trent Jones Golf Club). It’ll be a tough test of golf for some of the world’s top players.

TPC Potomac is a par 70 so that means two extra par 4s compared to the par-72 courses we see on the PGA Tour. That obviously favors guys that play the par 4s well. I like guys that will hit lots of fairways and greens this week. With it being a new course, guys who put well won’t be able to gain as much on the field, in my opinion.

Here are my top 25 power rankings for this week’s Quicken Loans National:

1. Rickie Fowler: Had a week off to rest after his T-5 at the U.S. Open. Ranks seventh in strokes gained-putting and 11th in strokes gained-tee to green.

2. Brendan Steele: Rolling after T-14 at Travelers, his eighth top-16 finish this season. Also was T-13 at U.S. Open. Tee-to-green game has been strong. Scores well on par 4s (fifth on Tour in par-4 scoring).

3. Bill Haas: Past champ of this event, though his victory came at Congressional in 2013. Recent form is good as he was T-5 at U.S. Open, T-25 at Memorial and T-12 at Colonial. Eighth on Tour in GIR percentage.

4. Marc Leishman: Putter has cooled off since March but he’s still hitting hit great. Mini slump after his Bay Hill victory is a thing of the past as Leishman has cracked top 17 three times in last five starts with nothing worse than T-34.

5. Tony Finau: Fifth on Tour in SGTG but 161st in SGP. Game is trending in right direction. T-17 at Travelers and T-40 or better in eight of last nine Tour starts.

6. Patrick Reed: T-13 and T-5 in his last two starts, and five top 25s in last six starts. Seems to finally have things figured out. Short game has been its usual self recently.

7. Russell Henley: Snapped string of two straight MCs with T-27 at Erin Hills. However, he did close with a final-round 79. Still, one of Tour’s best putters and solid from tee to green. T-21 in par-4 scoring and 16th in GIR.

8. Justin Thomas: Admitted to being tired at Travelers (MC) after a long albeit successful week at the U.S. Open. Leads Tour in par-4 scoring. Top 30 in both SGP and SGTG. Posted that he’s playing new irons this week.

9. Kevin Chappell: Was a sleeper pick at Erin Hills before tying for 23rd. Was T-4 in Memphis before that. Won’t gain many strokes on greens but will strike it around nicely here.

10. David Lingmerth: Won the Web.com Tour event here in 2012 and he’s been playing well as of late with five finishes of T-26 or better in his last six Tour starts. T-26 at Travelers followed a T-21 at U.S. Open.

11. J.B. Holmes: Should carry over momentum from 12th-place showing at Erin Hills, where he played solidly with no rounds over par.

12. Graham DeLaet: Continued momentum from T-10 at Memorial with T-26 at Travelers. Putter has been hot of late. Ranks 21st in SGP and 20th in GIR.

13. Kyle Stanley: Ranks second on Tour in GIR and eighth in SGTG while putter has been a question mark. Has made eight of last nine cuts on Tour. T-57 at Travelers.

14. Jamie Lovemark: Twice played the Web.com Tour event here and was top 30 each time. T-8 on Tour in par-4 scoring. Hasn’t missed a cut since Honda. T-75 at Travelers snapped string of three straight finishes of T-27 or better.

15. Ben An: Followed MC at Erin Hills with T-66 at Travelers. Putter needs to cooperate. Was T-25 or better with two top 10s in four starts before U.S. Open.

16. Keegan Bradley: Has a good track record at Travelers, so it’s not surprising he tied for eighth there. However, Bradley has had some promising moments this season, and he plays the par 4s well. Ranks 25th in GIR.

17. Kevin Na: Game trending up since T-13 in Korea. Made last two Tour cuts and has been just one good round away from a good finish.

18. Si Woo Kim: Can’t deny talent and he was T-11 here in 2013, but injuries are always a concern with him.

19. Billy Horschel: Game seems to fit this course and he ranks 12th on Tour in GIR. T-4 in Memphis and a win at Byron Nelson in last five starts.

20. Kevin Streelman: His last three starts are very promising – T-18, T-13, and then a T-8 at Travelers. Seems to finish better on non-par 72s.

21. James Hahn: T-6 and third in two of last three Tour starts. Could be a course that fits his eye. Top-50 player on Tour in GIR.

22. Grayson Murray: This guy can play and his T-26 at Travelers was third top 27 in last four Tour starts. Hasn’t missed a cut in eight Tour starts.

23. Xander Schauffele: Ride the wave. Followed T-5 at U.S. Open with T-14 at Travelers. Putting it well right now and ranks 24th in GIR.

24. Adam Hadwin: Hasn’t finished better than T-22 in eight starts since sixth-place finish at API. Has made last two cuts, though. Solid all-around player with past experience here (T-25 at 2012 Neediest Kids Championship on Web.com Tour).

25. Billy Hurley III: Defending champ, though not returning to Congressional. Practices at TPC Potomac, which makes up for the fact that he’s coming off two straight MCs. Before that, he had made six straight Tour cuts.