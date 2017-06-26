John Daly (shoulder) withdraws from U.S. Senior Open

When the U.S. Senior Open begins Thursday at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass., it will do so without one of the senior game’s biggest stars, John Daly.

Daly, who was fully exempt for the event, withdrew Monday because of a shoulder injury. Daly, 51, also missed last week’s American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA Tour Champions because of the injury, which Daly tweeted is called impingement syndrome.

Sad to miss @amfamchamp –dealing w/Impingement Syndrome, shoulder not ready per drs orders. Been working all wk on it & hope to be bk soon! — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) June 22, 2017

Impingement syndrome, also called swimmer’s shoulder, is caused by the tendons of the rotator cuff becoming impinged as they pass through the shoulder joint.

Daly was replaced in the field by Ted Tryba, 50, of Orlando, Fla., the second alternate from the Dunedin, Fla., sectional qualifying site. It will be Tryba’s first U.S. Senior Open. He played in five U.S. Opens and tied for 37th at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Tryba will play with Jeff Sluman and Bob Tway in the first two rounds. The group will start Thursday’s first round at 7:52 a.m. ET on the first tee.