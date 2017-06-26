Phil Mickelson: 'A lot of top players' are going to want Jim 'Bones' Mackay

Where will Jim “Bones” Mackay end up? According to his former boss Phil Mickelson, it will likely be with a top player.

“I think that he’s going to have opportunities to be on the bag of some great, great players,” Mickelson said Monday as a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I think a lot of the top players are going to want him on their bag because of his experience, his knowledge, his ability to think clearly under the gun, his Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup experiences. Knowing and having such a high golf IQ, I think he’s going to be able to bring a lot to the table for a number of players.”

Mickelson and Mackay announced their mutual split last Tuesday after 25 years of working together. Mickelson said Monday that the two had hoped for their last tournament together to be the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. (Obviously, that didn’t happen, as Mickelson skipped the event to attend his daughter’s high-school graduation.)

Mickelson said it would’ve been cool to go out at the same event that the two started at in 1992. Well, actually Mackay first caddied in a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open that year. The final round of this year’s U.S. Open would’ve been almost 25 years to the day that the two started their partnership.

“We’ve had these emotional experiences on and off the course, highs and lows, and I’m show thankful and appreciative that I was able to share those with him,” Mickelson said. “I can’t think of a better person to have done that with.”

“Why do we think there’s something else attached to this other than a mutual parting of ways with you and Bones?” Patrick asked Mickelson, a question many have wondered, as well.

“I didn’t know that you did,” Mickelson responded.

Mickelson then answered: “There wasn’t an incident, it was just I think we both needed a change. … We both were looking for something different.”

Mickelson said the change will give him an opportunity to spend more time with his brother, Tim, who will caddie for his older brother the rest of the season. It will also potentially be a great career move for Mackay if he can land a top young talent.

“I think that’s going to be exciting and give him a new energy to have an opportunity like that,” Mickelson said. “And for me, like I said, to have time with my brother is going to be exciting for me, as well.”