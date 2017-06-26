Phil Mickelson: Nothing wrong with Jordan Spieth's Travelers celebration

Was Jordan Spieth’s celebration after holing a bunker shot in a playoff to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday the proper decorum for the moment? Phil Mickelson is among the majority that believe so.

Mickelson appeared Monday on “The Dan Patrick Show” to discuss several topics. Among them: Spieth’s hole-out and the ensuing celebration that included an excited club throw by Spieth, rake toss by Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller, and chest bump between the two.

Of course, most golf fans loved the reaction, which certainly ranks among the best golf celebration moments in recent history. But then again, there always will be some naysayers. To those people, Mickelson provided his defense of Spieth’s actions.

“I think the proper decorum is what happened,” Mickelson said. “You want to show emotion like that. And their jump, and their leap and chest bump together, I certainly am envious of that because they pulled it off like they had been practicing it – and maybe they have, he’s won so much. But I loved the celebration. I think we all did.”

Mickelson, who hasn’t teed it up since the FedEx St. Jude Classic, wasn’t ust impressed by Spieth’s winning moment.

“What was really impressive and inspiring to me is that he did not have his best stuff the final round, certainly that back nine,” Mickelson said. “He wasn’t hitting it the way he normally does. He wasn’t putting the way he normally does. But he found a way to win, and that’s what so impressive. … You knew that he was going to find some way to kind of pull it out, and he did – and he did it in spectacular fashion.”

Thanks, Phil, for expressing what so many golf fans felt after witnessing Spieth’s epic victory Sunday at the Travelers.