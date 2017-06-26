Tiger Woods will not attend the Quicken Loans National

Attending this week’s Quicken Loans National? Don’t expect to see Tiger Woods, the tournament’s host, at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm near Washington, D.C.

According to Rick Singer, CEO of the Tiger Woods Foundation, Woods will not attend the tournament this year as he continues treatment for how he manages his pain medication.

“As Tiger said, he is receiving ongoing professional help, and because of that, he cannot attend this year’s Quicken Loans National,” Singer said in a statement. “Tiger will stay in touch with the tournament and receive regular updates during the week.”

Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence last month after he was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz at about 2 a.m. on May 29 in Jupiter, Fla. Woods said he had taken several prescription drugs and failed a field sobriety test.

His court date has been pushed back to Aug. 9. Under Florida law, Woods could have his DUI charge lowered to reckless driving and be subject to probation, while keeping his driver’s license.

Last week, Woods revealed that he was seeking professional help to manage his medications and the ways that he deals with back pain and sleep disorder.

Woods has won the Quicken Loans National twice since his foundation took over hosting duties in 2007. He missed the 2008 event while recovering from knee and leg surgeries, and he hasn’t played it since 2015 when he tied for 18th.

He was already scheduled to not tee it up this year at the event because of back surgery earlier this year. Woods’ latest return to pro golf was short-lived. He came back last December for the Hero World Challenge, but then withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.

While Woods won’t be in attendance this week at TPC Potomac, there are several top players in the 120-man field, including Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas.