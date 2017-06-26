Titleist unveils 718 irons at Quicken Loans National

Titleist took its newest prototype irons, the 718 series, to the professional tours for the first time this week at the PGA Tour’s Quicken Loans National and the European Tour’s HNA Open de France.

While the company declined to provide specifics about the irons, it is worth noting that in addition to updated versions of the AP1 and AP2, there is now an AP3 iron

The AP1 traditionally has been a longer-blade-length club designed to maximize stability and forgiveness, while the AP2 has a shorter blade length and slightly less offset – it has been popular with many better players, including recent PGA Tour winners Jordan Spieth and Jason Dufner.

Positioning the new 718 AP3 between the AP1 and AP2 in this photo is likely not an accident. While the AP3 appears to lack the undercut cavity of the AP1, it seems to have a blade length that fits between the AP1 and AP2, so it might be a product that bridges the gap between those clubs.

Titleist also updated the hollow-bodied T-MB iron, which was a new product two years ago with the release of the 716 series. The company also seemingly made subtle adjustments to the CB and MB irons.

The CB and MB irons are popular with tour pros, so Titleist typically makes minor adjustments to them from one generation to another instead of radical changes. The T-MB irons have been popular as driving irons and long-iron replacements for golfers such as Spieth, Adam Scott and others.

Golfweek.com will provide details about the Titleist 718 series irons as they become available.