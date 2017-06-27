Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Quicken Loans National

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Quicken Loans National? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Bill Haas. Greens, fairways and with a hot putter, he can win. Steady.
- Also like: Rickie Fowler. He’s the big fish in a little pond this week, and needs to win more than he has (four victories). And David Lingmerth. He’s steady, is playing well, and won a Web.com event here.
- Sleeper: Billy Hurley. He’s defending champion (though not at this course) and has some familiarity with the renovated TPC Avenal.
- DraftKings bargain: Adam Hadwin ($6,900). Has not been in great form, but still good value here, as he nearly always plays on the weekend.
- Fade: Andrew Loupe. Had a T-10 finish in Houston, but otherwise the season has been a real struggle. Missed the cut in all but two of his 14 starts.
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Brendan Steele. Checks all the boxes. He was T-13 at U.S. Open and T-14 at Travelers. Great from tee to green and plays the par 4s well.
- Also like: Bill Haas, Russell Henley and Kevin Chappell. Haas is a past champ here, though won at Congressional, but possesses tools needed for this course. Henley is hitting greens at a high right and he rolls the rock so well. Chappell plays tougher courses well and looked closed at Erin Hills.
- Sleeper: Graham DeLaet. Hits greens, makes putts and is playing some great golf right now.
- DraftKings bargain: Grayson Murray ($6,800). After a tough start to his season, Murray has played eight straight weekends on Tour. Coming off a T-26 at the Travelers.
- Fade: Justin Thomas. Not worth his $10,900 price tag on DraftKings not because he’s not a great player but because he’s coming off a rough outing at the Travelers and just switched into new irons.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Marc Leishman. Really solid play since the Nelson, but he hasn’t been able to contend in that stretch. That just means he’s overdue to do so again. Have a feeling he’ll love this course that values accuracy – Leishman’s precision is impressive, especially for his length. His Bay Hill win earlier this year will soon have a companion.
- Also like: Bill Haas, Russell Henley. After three straight missed cuts, Haas has found his early 2017 form again as he’s finished 12th or better in two of his last three starts – including a T-5 at Erin Hills. Course calls for good management, too, and that’s a Haas specialty. Henley also got out of a recent slump, finishing T-27 at the U.S. Open despite a final-round 79. He loves putting on these types of greens (bentgrass), too, so I see his surge continuing this week.
- Sleeper: Patrick Rodgers. He got something going at the Travelers (T-35), and, once again, will note he can breakthrough at any moment. If you’re grabbing at his price ($6,900), why not pick a super-talent coming off a fine week?
- DraftKings bargain: Jim Herman ($6,800). Never sleep on Hermie. Look beyond his missed cut last week at Travelers and see that he posted two top 20s in his prior three starts. Some promising play, and this is a very gettable field.
- Fade: J.B. Holmes. Don’t think the course is a good fit at all here. Holmes may be a good option later in the summer, though, as his game saw a resurgence at Erin Hills.
