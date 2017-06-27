Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Quicken Loans National

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Quicken Loans National? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Bill Haas. Greens, fairways and with a hot putter, he can win. Steady.

Bill Haas. Greens, fairways and with a hot putter, he can win. Steady. Also like: Rickie Fowler. He’s the big fish in a little pond this week, and needs to win more than he has (four victories). And David Lingmerth. He’s steady, is playing well, and won a Web.com event here.

Rickie Fowler. He’s the big fish in a little pond this week, and needs to win more than he has (four victories). And David Lingmerth. He’s steady, is playing well, and won a Web.com event here. Sleeper: Billy Hurley. He’s defending champion (though not at this course) and has some familiarity with the renovated TPC Avenal.

Billy Hurley. He’s defending champion (though not at this course) and has some familiarity with the renovated TPC Avenal. DraftKings bargain: Adam Hadwin ($6,900). Has not been in great form, but still good value here, as he nearly always plays on the weekend.

Adam Hadwin ($6,900). Has not been in great form, but still good value here, as he nearly always plays on the weekend. Fade: Andrew Loupe. Had a T-10 finish in Houston, but otherwise the season has been a real struggle. Missed the cut in all but two of his 14 starts.

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Brendan Steele. Checks all the boxes. He was T-13 at U.S. Open and T-14 at Travelers. Great from tee to green and plays the par 4s well.

Brendan Steele. Checks all the boxes. He was T-13 at U.S. Open and T-14 at Travelers. Great from tee to green and plays the par 4s well. Also like: Bill Haas, Russell Henley and Kevin Chappell. Haas is a past champ here, though won at Congressional, but possesses tools needed for this course. Henley is hitting greens at a high right and he rolls the rock so well. Chappell plays tougher courses well and looked closed at Erin Hills.

Bill Haas, Russell Henley and Kevin Chappell. Haas is a past champ here, though won at Congressional, but possesses tools needed for this course. Henley is hitting greens at a high right and he rolls the rock so well. Chappell plays tougher courses well and looked closed at Erin Hills. Sleeper: Graham DeLaet. Hits greens, makes putts and is playing some great golf right now.

Graham DeLaet. Hits greens, makes putts and is playing some great golf right now. DraftKings bargain: Grayson Murray ($6,800). After a tough start to his season, Murray has played eight straight weekends on Tour. Coming off a T-26 at the Travelers.

Grayson Murray ($6,800). After a tough start to his season, Murray has played eight straight weekends on Tour. Coming off a T-26 at the Travelers. Fade: Justin Thomas. Not worth his $10,900 price tag on DraftKings not because he’s not a great player but because he’s coming off a rough outing at the Travelers and just switched into new irons.

• • •

Kevin Casey