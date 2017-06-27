Putters used by the top 10 in strokes gained: putting

Only a few golfers are built like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, with the ability to effortlessly pump out 320-yard tee shots with a 3-wood, but anyone can develop touch on the greens and become an effective putter.

While some may refer to it as a dark art, putting comes down to applying the ideal amount of force to the ball and getting it to roll on the proper line. How you chose to hold the club, and the type of putter you swing, is up to you.

The golfers listed below are the best in the business, ranking in the top 10 in strokes gained: putting – which measures in strokes per round how much better any one player is versus the average putter – on the PGA Tour. Their putters come in different shapes and finishes, ranging from classic blades to modern mallets.

1. Tyrrell Hatton, 1.075 strokes gained: putting

Ping Vault Oslo

2. Matthew Fitzpatrick, .899

Yes Tracy II

3. Rafa Cabrera Bello, .861

Scotty Cameron for Titleist Select Newport 2 prototype

4. Luke Donald, .842

Odyssey Works Versa #7H CS

5. Michael Thompson, .840

Ping PLD Anser

6. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, .731

Odyssey White Hot Pro #9

7. Rickie Fowler, .728

Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

8. Mackenzie Hughes, .727

Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C

9. Graeme McDowell, .725

Odyssey White Hot #7

10. Steve Wheatcroft, .675

Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura T5MB