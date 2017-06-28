DraftKings fantasy golf tips and tricks: 2017 Quicken Loans National

Daily fantasy golf is a great way to further enjoy the action on the PGA Tour each week. To help you with your DraftKings lineups each week, I’ll take a look at must-have players, bargains and deep sleepers, as well as players I think are priced too high.

This week: the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm.

First, here is some other fantasy-golf advice for this week:

Must-haves

Bill Haas ($9,500): Good vibes in the nation’s capital from his 2013 win at Congressional. Ranks near the top in Tour’s ballstriking categories and has ability to scramble well.

Kevin Chappell ($9,300): Plays well on tough, traditional layouts. Top-notch ballstriker who is playing strong golf at the moment.

Brendan Steele ($8,900): Having one of his best year’s on Tour and is still in top form. Scores well on the par 4s and a great ballstriker who has the length and accuracy combination to win this week.

Bargains

Si Woo Kim ($7,500): Injuries and WDs always a concern, but he’s played this course before and has loads of talent, as we saw when he won The Players and played well at the U.S. Open.

Graham DeLaet ($7,500): Coming off T-26 showing at Travelers and his game is firing on all cylinders right now. Will hit lots of greens to be competitive this week.

Adam Hadwin ($6,900): Not playing his best golf right now, but he almost always seems to find a way to play the weekend, which is what you’re looking for at this price.

Deep sleepers

Bryce Molder ($6,700): Putter is hot and plays the non-par 72s well. T-26 at the Travelers.

Martin Flores ($6,700): Ranks 10th on Tour in GIR percentage. Not a great scrambler but for this price you’re looking for anything.

Ricky Barnes ($6,600): T-35 or better in three of last four Tour starts.

Not worth the price

Justin Thomas ($10,900): Coming off a missed cut at the Travelers and is playing new Titleist irons this week. Lots of talent but not worth this high price this week.

J.B. Holmes ($9,400): Looking better with his irons lately, but I’m still not sure he’ll hit enough greens this week to contend.

Harris English ($8,000): His missed cut last week was his fifth in his last eight Tour starts.