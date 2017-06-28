Lexi Thompson's mom undergoing treatment for cancer

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Lexi Thompson comes into the year’s second major with a heavy burden as her mother, Judy, undergoes treatment for uterine cancer.

“It has been devastating news to the whole Thompson family,” said agent Bobby Kreusler, who also represents Lexi’s brothers, Curtis and Nicholas.

Thompson comes into the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship June 29-July 3 as a heavy favorite, having notched a record-breaking victory at the Kingsmill Championship and a pair of runner-up finishes since that devastating loss at the ANA Inspiration.

Last week Thompson was home in Coral Springs, Fla., to hold her mother’s hand as she underwent radiation therapy. It marked the first time she’d been home since Judy underwent surgery to remove the cancerous mass. The 22-year-old Thompson has often referred to her mother as her best friend. Her father, Scott, is with her this week outside Chicago.

“To be home and actually see it has been more difficult,” said Kreusler.

Because Thompson couldn’t prepare for a major as she normally would, and because of the overwhelming emotional toll of the situation, Thompson asked if she could be media-free in the days leading up to competition at Olympia Fields. That’s why the tour’s top American and World No. 4 skipped her usual pre-tournament conference and declined print and television requests.

Kreusler said it will be business as usual as far as the media is concerned starting Thursday.

It was during the Kingsmill Championship in May that Judy, a breast cancer survivor, first began experiencing symptoms. She returned home to south Florida where a biopsy revealed she had uterine cancer. Kreusler said good friend Morgan Pressel used ties through her foundation to help the Thompson family get Judy in to see one of the area’s best doctors on short notice. On June 6, while Lexi was in Canada for the Manulife LPGA Classic, Judy had surgery to remove the tumor. Kreusler said she encouraged her children to keep competing.

The first set of tests on the surrounding lymph nodes show the cancer has not spread. Judy will continue radiation treatments this Thursday as well as next week. Her goal, Kreusler said, is to be back outside the ropes following Lexi next month at the U.S. Women’s Open.

With what happened at the ANA Inspiration firmly behind her, Thompson now faces a new kind of test as she vies for her second major title. If recent play is any indication, expect an inspired performance.

