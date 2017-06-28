NBA star Steph Curry to compete in Web.com Tour event

Steph Curry, professional golfer?

OK, that’s not happening any time soon. But Curry will be taking part in a professional golf event in the near future.

First reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and later confirmed by the Web.com Tour, Curry has accepted a sponsor’s invite to the circuit’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

The two-time NBA MVP will tee it up with the pros from Aug. 3-6, adding some local star power to the field: Curry has starred in recent years for the Golden State Warriors, who play near the Hayward, Calif., location of TPC Stonebrae.

The Ellie Mae Classic also benefits the Warriors Community Foundation. According to the Chronicle, Trish Gregovich, the tournament’s director, reached out to Warriors officials in early June, during the NBA Finals. Curry quickly accepted the invitation.

Curry registered his excitement at the opportunity.

“Golf has always been a passion of mine and it’s a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament,” Curry said.

Curry, who has now won two NBA championships in the last three years, said last month in his appearance on “Feherty” – golf broadcaster David Feherty’s one-on-one interview show – that he had thought about a run in professional golf after his basketball career was over.

Curry is certainly no hack. The 29-year-old currently boasts a 2.0 handicap and was at one point a 0.6.

But there’s a big difference between that kind of play and Tour-level ability. That’s certainly been proven in the past with athletes in other sports trying their hand in professional golf tournaments. This has in fact been apparent at this very event.

Jerry Rice has played in the Ellie Mae three times, with the Hall of Fame wide receiver posting last and second-to-last finishes along with a WD.

Curry has had some success on the celebrity circuit, finishing T-4 at the 2013 American Century Championship – a tournament he’s played four times. He’s also been a part of pro-ams at PGA Tour events.

But while Curry was thankful for this Ellie Mae opportunity, he knows just how big a jump this start is.

“When I found out I was getting a sponsor exemption, I had a lot of emotions because I love to play golf; it’s a passion of mine,” Curry said. “But to be able to play alongside the next and best of the golf professionals, it’s going be a huge honor, a huge treat. Looking forward to hopefully not embarrassing myself.”

How will this turn out?

We have a tough time envisioning Curry making the cut (or coming close), but this gives the tournament plenty of publicity. Whatever your thoughts, it certainly adds some chatter to an event that might otherwise gain little notice in the golfing world.