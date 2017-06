These NASCAR drivers love golf – and they have their own “tour” to compete on.

The Golf Guys Tour is made up of 16 NASCAR drivers, team members and broadcasters. They have their own Twitter account and website, where they keep track of results, post photos and even sell merchandise.

They describe themselves as “the most frustrated amateurs on tour.”

Denny Hamlin, one of the top drivers in the sport, won the tour last year and is the leader in this season’s standings.