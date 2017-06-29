Boo Weekley withdraws early in Round 1 at the Quicken Loans National

Boo Weekley withdrew from the Quicken Loans National Thursday morning at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm one week after finishing T-5 at the Travelers Championship.

Weekley withdrew at the 6th hole in Round 1 due to tendinitis, according to the PGA Tour media Twitter account.

A WD for @booweekley at the 6th hole of R1 @QLNational with tendinitis. — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) June 29, 2017

Weekley had made the cut in nine of 22 starts this season, registering his only top-25 finish last week at the Travelers. He trailed leader Jordan Spieth by one entering the final round and shot even-par 72 to finish T-5, representing his best start since a solo fifth finish at the 2016 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

This is the first WD for Weekley since the 2014 PGA Championship, during which he shot 80 in the first round and withdrew early in Round 2 due to a shoulder injury.