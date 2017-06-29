VIDEO: Children reenact Jordan Spieth's Travelers shot, and it's adorable

The bunker shot Jordan Spieth holed to win the Travelers Championship certainly made waves in the golf world.

Of course, the shot itself was amazing. But how about Spieth’s epic celebration with caddie Michael Greller? And then Greller later kept the bunker rake he threw, and opponent Daniel Berger had a classic reaction to the shot.

Anyway, there was so much there to keep the golf world buzzing for days. And it definitely inspired some children out there.

We know it inspired at least two. Twitter user Greg Coleman posted this video of two young boys recreating the Spieth shot and reaction, and this footage is absolutely precious.

If this doesn’t warm your heart, we can’t help you.