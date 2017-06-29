VIDEO: Euro Tour players can't stop laughing as fan retrieves broken club from water

We’re not really sure how to explain this one. But we’ll try.

The HNA French Open got underway Thursday, and there was some drama. What with the actual golf going on? Maybe.

But we’re focused on a peculiar event in the middle of the round. The threesome of Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren was in the midst of play at Le Golf National when a fan caught their attention.

The fan in question went into a nearby water hazard and, bizarrely, tried to fish out a golf club that did not appear to belong to any members of the threesome.

As it turned out, the club was broken and the fan didn’t even keep it before exiting the water.

Confused by this behavior? We are, and the players couldn’t contain their laughter at what they saw. Here’s the hilarious video in its full glory:

Even the players had to laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/ROHqKmOCXk — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 29, 2017

Here are some snapshots of the players’ bemusement, too.

Hatton unleashes his laughter:

Pieters falls to the ground laughing:

And the whole group explodes in chuckles:

If you needed some humor today, this might be enough to carry you on all the way to the weekend. And to that fan: Love the dedication, but golf clubs aren’t as important as you may think.