Lexi Thompson says cancer-stricken mom is 'the biggest fighter'

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Lexi Thompson doesn’t need to look far for inspiration. Her mother Judy, her best friend and constant supporter, is fighting cancer for a second time back home in Coral Springs, Fla., giving it everything’s she’s got.

Thompson addressed her mother’s recent diagnosis for the first time after opening the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a 1-under 70. The tour’s top American trails clubhouse leader Chella Choi by four strokes.

“You know, (my mom) has always been, no matter what she’s going through, she’s like the biggest fighter,” said Thompson. “She’s always been a role model of mine. I always aspire to be the woman – half the woman that she is.”

Thompson came into the year’s second major a heavy favorite after recording a victory and two runner-up losses in the months following that devastating loss at the ANA Inspiration. Given all that she’d gone through in the past few months, Thompson said the news of her mother’s cancer caused a “breakdown moment.”

Judy Thompson, a breast cancer survivor, first noticed something was wrong at the Kingsmill Championship and went to the doctor after returning home from south Florida. A biopsy revealed she had uterine cancer.

Lexi’s longtime friend, Morgan Pressel, used ties through her foundation to help the Thompson family get Judy in to see one of the area’s best doctors on short notice. Initially, Judy was told she’d have to wait several weeks to get in for surgery. Pressel got her in two days later.

“I can’t give big enough thanks to Morgan Pressel,” said Thompson, who has participated in Pressel’s breast cancer fundraisers in Boca Raton for several years.

On June 6, while Lexi was in Canada for the Manulife LPGA Classic, Judy had surgery to remove the tumor. She encouraged all her children to keep competing. Nicholas and Curtis are playing this week on the web.com tour in Nashville.

“She just says: ‘No matter what, I love you, just go out, do your best, that’s all you can do,’ ” said Thompson. “That’s her message every week and that’s why I absolutely love her.”

Lexi was back home last week in Florida to hold her mother’s hand as she underwent her first round of radiation. Judy continued radiation treatment during the first round of the KPMG. She hopes to be back watching Lexi compete in two weeks at the U.S. Women’s Open in New Jersey.