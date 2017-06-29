Natalie Gulbis reportedly considering run for U.S. Congress

Rep. Natalie Gulbis? It’s a possibility in the future.

The Nevada Independent reports that Gulbis, 34, met with Republicans in Washington D.C. this week to discuss a potential run for the seat of Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) in Nevada’s third Congressional district.

Yes, it appears Gulbis is considering a run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gulbis lives in Las Vegas and the the spot should be open in the next election cycle (2018), as Rosen has already said she plans to run for the U.S. Senate.

As the Nevada Independent notes, the Democrats have no other obvious candidate at the moment to run for Rosen’s spot. The report said Gulbis was simply in talks for a run as a Republican, but if she were to explore a bid, she wouldn’t be the only interested party on that side. Scott Hammond, a state senator, and Dave McKeon, a former local county GOP chairman, also have shown interest in a bid for the Republican ticket. And Danny Tarkanian, the Republican who lost to Rosen in a close battle for the seat in 2016, also may try for the spot again, according to the Independent.

Gulbis, who’s played on the LPGA since 2002 but more intermittently in recent years, has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. She even spoke for him at last year’s Republican National Convention.

Gulbis, whose lone LPGA win came at the 2007 Evian Masters, has tweeted several photos in recent days of her time in Washington D.C. with husband, Josh Rodarmel.

And of course, Gulbis had to include a view of the building home to the U.S. Congress.

Obviously we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves – these are talks about a potential run after all – but the interest appears to be there from Gulbis’ side.

If Gulbis were to try this out and did indeed get the Republican bid, would she stand a chance at winning the Congressional seat?

The answer at the moment looks to be an emphatic yes.

“Republicans are excited about Gulbis, with her unique backstory and profile, while Democrats have no heir apparent in the Third. Lots of reasons to be confident about our chances here,” a national GOP source told the Independent.

From the LPGA to the Capitol? It’s far from out of the cards for Gulbis.