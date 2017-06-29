David Lingmerth leads Quicken Loans National after opening 65

Here is a recap of the first round of the Quicken Loans National, played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.:

LEADING: David Lingmerth makes seven birdies Thursday, shooting a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead through 18 holes. The Swede entered the week having finished T-26 or better in his last four starts. Lingmerth started the day with a birdie at No. 10. He followed with a bogey but made three straight birdies from Nos. 13-15. He added birdies at Nos. 18, 1 and 4 to move to 6 under. Only a bogey at his final hole dropped him to 5 under. Lingmerth is in search of his second PGA Tour victory, and his first since the 2015 Memorial Tournament. The 29-year-old won a Web.com Tour event, the Neediest Kids Championship, at this venue in 2012.

CHASING: Several players are tied for second at 4 under. Marc Leishman, Troy Merritt, Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Nick Taylor and Daniel Summerhays are among that group. Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau are among a group of seven tied for eighth at 3 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: How about a walk-off eagle from Scott Stallings? Not a great day, but this closing strike gives him a respectable 2-over 72.

How every golfer wants to finish …

🚨WALK-OFF EAGLE!🚨#QuickHits 🦅 pic.twitter.com/1IQJgjn3Tz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 29, 2017

QUOTABLE: “Coming here, it’s going to give me great feelings knowing that I have won here on the Web(.com Tour). … Look-wise (the course is) the exact same (from my 2012 win), and I seem to like it.” – David Lingmerth, on TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

SHORT SHOTS: Curtis Luck, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, recently turned pro and opens with a 2-under 68 and sits in a tie for 15th. … Bill Haas opens in 69 to find himself in a tie for 26th. … Rickie Fowler starts his day bogey-double bogey but plays his final 16 holes in 3 under to shoot an Even-par 70. That puts him in a tie for 32nd. … Defending champion Billy Hurley III opens in 73, putting him at T-84 and in early danger of missing the cut. … Justin Thomas makes a quadruple-bogey 9 at the par-5 first (his 10th of the day) and shoots at Thursday 74. He’s T-93. … Boo Weekley, Fabian Gomez and Michael Thompson all withdraw Thursday.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.